Apple, Alphabet, Facebook, Microsoft oppose immigration ban

Apple, Microsoft, Facebook and Alphabet can finally agree on something.

The tech giants joined forces in drafting a letter to US President Donald Trump's administration, speaking out against Friday's controversial executive order banning immigration from seven countries, Recode reported Wednesday, also publishing a draft of the letter.

"While security and vetting procedures can and should always be subject to continuous evaluation and improvement, a blanket suspension is not the right approach," the draft letter says.

The effort is the latest to voice opposition to Trump's executive order, which among other things restricts for 90 days immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia.

The order sparked protests around the country, many of which took place at airports in cities such as New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Uber, Stripe and other companies are also in on the letter.

Apple, Microsoft, Uber, Alphabet and Stripe didn't immediately respond to a request for comment as to when the letter will be sent. Facebook declined to comment. The White House didn't immediately reply to a request for comment regarding the tech community's concerns over the ban.

The draft of the letter discusses the need to attract tech talent from around the world, not just the US, and it also expresses concern for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which temporarily protects from deportation people brought to the US as children.

This isn't the first time tech companies have objected to the ban. Google held a protest at its Mountain View, California, campus. Microsoft, Amazon and Expedia are supporting a lawsuit by the state of Washington against the ban. More than 2,000 New York tech industry members, from companies like Spotify, Etsy, Yext, and Meetup, have signed a letter warning against the economic effects of turning away immigrants.

