Apple 2018 iPhones: Cheaper LCD-based models to outsell OLED flagships

People who buy a new 2018 iPhone will stick with the cheaper version that has an LCD screen, not the more-expensive OLED-based phones.

Apple is rumored to be working on two organic light emitting diode (OLED) screen phones for its new 2018 lineup, expected in September, and just one with a traditional liquid crystal display (LCD) screen. But the LCD version will cost less and deliver better sales, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal citing people involved in Apple's supply chain.

Apple's current iPhone lineup features just one phone with a fancy OLED screen, the flagship iPhone X, which starts at $999. That lofty price, compared to $699 for its cheapest current LCD-based phone the iPhone 8, has led to lower-than-expected sales.

OLED screens are thinner and have better image quality than LCD, but they also cost Apple more than LCDs. Samsung and LG are expected to supply the OLED screens for 2018 iPhones, the report said.

Apple declined to comment on the report, and did not immediately return CNET's request for comment.