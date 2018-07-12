It's gone! 2015 15-inch MacBook Pro vanishes from Apple Store

Sarah Tew / CNET

With today's arrival of updated 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro models, Apple took the opportunity to strike an old favorite from its store: the 2015 15-inch MacBook Pro.

The 2015 model remained popular with many Mac users despite newer, faster MacBook Pros because it predates Apple's switch to a new controversial butterfly keyboard design, the addition of a potentially frustrating Touch Bar and a move to USB-C ports and a dependency on dongles over a host of legacy ports.

Although the refreshed 2018 models have a new, quieter keyboard, Apple says this update doesn't address the issue that dust and debris can cause its keys to stick, currently the subject of both multiple lawsuits and a new Apple repair program. The other updates include eighth-gen Intel processors and support for up to 32GB of DDR4 memory among other things.

For the time being, there are 2015 models available from third-party resellers like B&H and Adorama as well as refurb models on Amazon and eBay. But if you were holding out hope that you could get one with newer hardware inside, it looks like you're officially out of luck.