Apotheker bids farewell; did he see it coming?

Dan Farber/CNET

Former HP CEO Leo Apotheker had the chance to say good-bye to employees yesterday after the company announced his ouster, but questions remain over whether or not he knew he was being replaced.

In a memo sent to employees and seen by CNET, Apotheker expressed "admiration" for HP employees, adding that with their help, they were collectively able to make "important contributions to the company's future."

"Your efforts on behalf of HP and your dedication to our customers have inspired me--and I am confident that HP has a bright future because of the talented people that come to work here every day," Apotheker wrote to employees. "Thank you for your commitment to HP and for your dedication in serving HP's customers and partners. It has been a tremendous honor and a pleasure to work with you here at HP."

In addition, Apotheker mentioned his successor, Meg Whitman, saying that she "is a technology visionary" that will help HP "succeed in executing its strategic evolution."

HP announced its decision to replace Apotheker with Whitman after the market closed yesterday, following rumors earlier this week that the company was mulling a change at the top.

In comments to analysts and investors yesterday, Whitman said that she and her team will immediately get to work on fixing HP.

"Going forward, HP will have no higher priority than to do everything in our power to meet the challenges of today's macroeconomic environment and frankly improve our operational and financial performance," Whitman said. However, she cautioned that getting HP "back on track" will "take time."

Lost amid the promises and HP's plans for the future, though, was Apotheker himself. In fact, a report yesterday from Bloomberg, citing an anonymous source, claims Apotheker might not have known that HP's board was calling for his head. That source told Bloomberg that Apotheker was readying a strategy discussion for yesterday's board meeting, only to learn that he was being replaced.

Although Apotheker didn't confirm that claim in the memo he wrote to employees, his firing shouldn't have come as much of a surprise. Since joining HP last November, Apotheker has watched the company's financial performance continue to slide, and has been forced to slash sales forecasts multiple times. The stock price--a key indicator boards use to judge CEO performance--has also plummeted, declining nearly 46 percent to $22.80 since the beginning of 2011, alone.

Whether or not Whitman will be able to fix HP's stock price, though, is in doubt. In pre-market trading, HP's shares are down 45 cents, or 1.97 percent, to $22.35.

HP did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment on whether or not Apotheker knew about the possibility of losing his job.

Apotheker's memo to HP employees