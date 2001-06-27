CNET también está disponible en español.

Internet

Antipiracy firm picks up $14 million

Antipiracy company Cyveillance says it has landed $14 million in funding from several venture capitalists, including Lazard Technology, ABS Capital Partners and New Enterprise Associates. The Arlington, Va.-based company makes software that helps companies track those who might be illegally using their intellectual property. Cyveillance said it would use the money to introduce new products and forge new strategic partnerships. See complete list.

