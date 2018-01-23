Twitter's chief operating officer Anthony Noto is leaving the flock to become the CEO of finanical startup SoFi.

Noto, who has been with the social network since 2014, and one of its most vocal executives is resigning, the company said in an statement Tuesday.

"Anthony has been an incredible advocate for Twitter and a trusted partner to me and our leadership team," Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in a statement. "On behalf of the entire team, I want to thank Anthony for his passion and his impact, and congratulate him on his new role."

Noto was instrumental in Twitter's major push for live video on the platform, including a deal to stream NFL Thursday Night Football games in 2016. His departure, which comes 16 days before Twitter announces its earnings on Feb. 8, is yet another shake up in the Twitter executive ranks. Noto replaced former chief operating officer Adam Bain who left in late 2016 after he spent six years with the company.

Noto's exit also comes as the social network faces increasing scrutiny from Congress for more information about the way the platform was used by Russian propagandists during the divisive 2016 US presidential election. Twitter said last week that Russian meddling was more widespread than it initially estimated and plans to notify more than 600,000 of its users in the United States who liked or retweeted messages from Russian-linked accounts.

Noto is slated to become SoFi CEO on March 1 as Interim CEO Tom Hutton will become a non-executive chairman of the board.

Noto said in a statement he appreciated his time at Twitter.

"While it's bittersweet to depart, I have the utmost confidence in Twitter's future and look forward to watching the wonderful success the team will continue to achieve," he said.

Noto's responsibilities within the company's business and revenue operations will be assumed by other members of the leadership team, Twitter said.

Twitter stock is down about three percent in early market trading.

