Ant-Man and the Wasp Disneyland ride lets you join the superhero fight

If seeing Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp on the big screen isn't enough, fans can experience what it's like to be inside the superhero adventure when a new ride opens March 31 at Hong King Disneyland.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Nano Battle sends visitors on a mission with Ant-Man and The Wasp, who have answered Iron Man's call for support in defending Hong Kong against Hydra's attack, according to the Marvel website.

The attraction starts with a visit to S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Science and Technology Pavilion -- a newly opened facility at Stark Expo in Tomorrowland -- that showcases S.H.I.E.L.D.'s latest technological developments.

To add some drama, the visit is interrupted by Hydra attempting to steal the Arc Reactor on top of Stark Tower in Kowloon, Hong Kong. The artificial intelligence villain Arnim Zola sends an army of Swarmbots to the S.H.I.E.L.D. Pavilion to steal a Data Core with highly confidential secrets.

Iron Man asks Ant-Man and The Wasp to defend the pavilion by using their special shrinking powers to sneak inside the bots' armor to destroy them from the inside.

The ride gets especially interactive when Ant-Man and The Wasp call on visitors for help.

While riding one of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s newest combat vehicles -- D/AGR: the Defense/Assault Ground Rover -- guests are given an EMP Blaster so they can battle alongside Ant-Man and The Wasp to defeat Zola and his Swarmbots.

Props from Marvel movies, TV show episodes and comics will also be on display.

