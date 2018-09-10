Marvel's latest movie Ant-Man and the Wasp will get its home release this October.
The Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly-led superhero movie will be out in digital stores on Oct. 2. It'll be available on Blu-ray on Oct. 16. Disney revealed both dates on the Marvel Entertainment Twitter account Monday morning.
In our review we said Ant-Man and the Wasp is full of "humor, happiness and father-daughter love." It can still be found in some movie theaters, where it has so far made $610 million in the global box office.
Ant-Man and the Wasp is also set to be the final Marvel film that will arrive on Netflix at some point before Disney's Netflix deal ends. Disney movies released in 2019 onward will instead be made available on Disney's currently unnamed streaming service, which in the case of Marvel movies starts with the March 2019 release of Captain Marvel.
Discuss: Ant-Man and the Wasp Digital HD, Blu-ray release dates revealed
