Anonymous White House op-ed sparks Twitter jokes, parodies

There's no consensus on the anonymous author of the controversial New York Times op-ed published Wednesday, but it's still a topic of online conversation.
The article, "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration," was criticized by President Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan and other political figures.
In it, the author, identified as "a senior official in the Trump administration," describes an internal "quiet resistance" to Trump and assures Americans that "there are adults in the room" at the White House.
Some Twitter users digitally edited an image of the column to give it a tweaked headline, often making the article appear to come from Star Wars, Star Trek or other fictional characters.
And there were plenty of other jokes about who the author might be, as well as his or her motives.
Some meme-makers picked up on the photo of Frank Giaccio, age 11, who requested and was allowed to mow the White House lawn in 2017, and has since become a favorite meme photo.
And let's give the last word to Margaret Sullivan, the former public editor of The New York Times.
