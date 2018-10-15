CNET también está disponible en español.

Anki Vector the mini robot rolls into homes today for $250

Welcome home this autonomous robot, who'll answer your questions and play games.

Vector, Anki's tiny robotic home robot assistant ventured out of Kickstarter on Monday and is now on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $250 (£250, AU$450).

He's not the most feature-packed -- yes, it's a "he" -- and is currently limited to telling you the weather, taking photos, setting timers and answering simple queries. But he's updatable via over-the-air updates that the company expects to issue on a regular basis, such as the forthcoming ability to deliver messages to a specific person using facial recognition.

And he's just so darn cute.

Now playing: Watch this: Vector is a tiny home robot with attitude
