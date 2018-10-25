Animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks will show less glamorous side of Starfleet

CBS

If you've ever wondered who deals with the day-to-day tasks of keeping Starfleet ships operating -- while the flashier members of the crew go adventuring -- there's a new Star Trek series on the way about just that.

Star Trek: Lower Decks will be a half-hour animated series featuring the support crew of one of Starfleet's "least important ships," CBS All Access said Thursday. (Editors' note: CNET is owned by CBS.)

The series will be produced by Mike McMahan, who's worked on Adult Swim show Rick and Morty. CBS All Access has ordered two seasons.

"Lower Decks" was also the name of an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation that focused on junior officers during promotion evaluations.

There's no release date yet.

Star Trek: Lower Decks isn't the only new Star Trek show on the way. CBS All Access in August said it's bringing back Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard. And the second season of Star Trek: Discovery starts in January.