Hulu

It's time to get "zany to the max" again. As rumored back in May, the animated "Animaniacs" series is coming back. Streaming service Hulu announced on Thursday that it's made a deal for two brand new seasons of the 1990s kid classic. The new shows arrive in 2020.

The show features Warner siblings Yakko, Wakko and Dot interacting with a large cast of cartoon friends and foes, the most famous of whom might be "Pinky and the Brain."

Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg returns as executive producer. Spielberg developed, produced and served as head writer for the original show.

"I am so pleased and proud that 'Animaniacs' will have a home at Hulu," Spielberg said. "Together with Warner Bros., we look to bring new audiences and longtime fans into this wild world of Yakko, Wakko, and Dot."

And good news for fans of "Animaniacs" oldies, too: The Hulu deal makes Hulu the exclusive streaming home to the complete library of all 99 episodes of the original "Animaniacs," as well as "Pinky and the Brain," "Pinky, Elmyra and the Brain" and the Tiny Toon Adventures collection.

It's as if this legendary "Pinky and the Brain" exchange is coming back to life:

Pinky: Gee, Brain. What are we going to do tonight?

The Brain: The same thing we do every night.

Pinky. Try to take over the world.