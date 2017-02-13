Animal shelter remakes 'The Bachelor' with an eligible dog

Stewart is available and looking for love in a committed relationship. Stewart also happens to be a dog.

He's the star of a video posted by the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society in New Mexico. The video sends up "The Bachelor" television show, a reality program that matches one available man up with a posse of women trying to win his affection.

The pitch-perfect video drops all sorts of jokes, including a bachelorette who's excited to visit Santa Fe because she's "never been out of the country before." There's lots sobbing, a triple date and accusations of one of women being an "in-the-closet cat person."

The shelter has been dropping video teasers on YouTube for a week, but finally released the full short on Friday to coincide with the build-up to Valentine's Day. The humane society reminds people that while Stewart's heart may be taken, there are plenty of other eligible and furry bachelors and bachelorettes available.

