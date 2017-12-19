Enlarge Image Lucasfilm

Not every Star Wars fan loved the latest movie "The Last Jedi." In fact, even though movie critics were overall very positive about the new Star Wars film, fans seem to be split about their opinions of how the film portrayed Luke Skywalker, Rey, Finn and the rest of the various characters depicted onscreen.

And when Star Wars fans get angry, they start online petitions. Case in point, the new petition called "Have Disney strike Star Wars Episode VIII from the official canon" by Henry Walsh.

"Episode VIII was a travesty," Walsh writes. "It completely destroyed the legacy of Luke Skywalker and the Jedi. It destroyed the very reasons most of us, as fans, liked Star Wars. This can be fixed. Just as you wiped out 30 years of stories, we ask you to wipe out one more, 'The Last Jedi.' Remove it from canon, push back Episode IX and re-make Episode VIII properly to redeem Luke Skywalker's legacy, integrity, and character."

While the likelihood of Disney or Lucasfilm taking this petition seriously isn't that strong, over 5,000 fans have already signed it. Both Disney and Lucasfilm did not respond to a request for comment.

This petition can't come as a huge to surprise to Star Wars fans. According to Rotten Tomatoes, "The Last Jedi" only earned an audience score of 56 percent -- which is interesting compared to the 88 percent audience approval rating "The Force Awakens" received and the "Rogue One" audience score of 87 percent. That's not a good sign.

People even liked the Star Wars prequels such as "The Phantom Menace" (59 percent approval), "Attack of the Clones" (57 percent approval) and "Revenge of the Sith" (65 percent approval), more than "The Last Jedi."

Though this does bode well for fans of the Star Wars prequels who have had to forever defend the likes of Jar Jar Binks. So at least there's one winner in all this.