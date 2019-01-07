Android Q will reportedly have system-wide dark mode

Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Google's upcoming Android Q may add a system-wide dark mode.

"Dark mode is an approved Q feature," Google's Lukasz Zbylut wrote in the Chromium bug tracker, according to Android Police. "The Q team wants to ensure that all preloaded apps support dark mode natively. In order to ship dark mode successfully, we need all UI elements to be ideally themed dark by May 2019."

Zbylut reportedly wants the Chrome team to ensure the browser user interface has a dark mode toggle, but noted that the web pages themselves won't darken as well.

Now playing: Watch this: How to turn on dark mode for Gmail and Chrome

His post is from Oct. 31, so Google's timeline for implementing dark mode may have changed. Since the initial Android Police report, Google made the bug tracker inaccessible to the public.

YouTube for Android got its own dark mode back in September, and you can make Gmail a little moodier right now. If you want to paint Chrome black, it currently requires an extension.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.