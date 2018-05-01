Your Galaxy S7 could get Android Oreo this month

CNET

Don't give up on your Galaxy S7 phone yet; Samsung Korea had revealed that it'll be releasing its Android 8.0 Oreo update to the S7 by mid-May, and some people are already seeing the update.

A handful of Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge owners in the UK are currently posting screenshots and commenting on Reddit, confirming that the new Android update is live for them.

If you're not seeing the OS update on your Galaxy S7, keep checking back over the next few weeks. Samsung didn't give an exact schedule for the rollout in each country -- the company didn't immediately comment when we reached out -- but Samsung Canada is giving a rough estimate of spring or summer 2018.

The OS update will bring plenty of new features, like picture-in-picture and notification channels, to the two year old Samsung phones.