GIF by Sean Hollister/CNET

Google is now officially counting down to Monday, August 21 -- but not just because it appreciates a good solar eclipse. The company has just announced that it will fully reveal Android O, the next revision of its popular operating system, as soon as the sun is blotted out of the sky.

You can find the company's countdown clock right here, which should expire at 11:40 a.m. PT (2:40 p.m. ET, 7:40 p.m. UK) on Monday and promises "some super (sweet) new powers!"

Now, there are really only three explanations for why Google would tie Android O to the eclipse, because I feel like being a reductionist right now. Which of these theories do you prefer?

1. It's Android Oreo, because the black disc of an Oreo, covering its white creamy filling, looks delightfully like the moon covering the sun during an eclipse. It's perfect.

2. Google knows people love Oreos, but didn't actually secure the Oreo license, and is now trolling us big time. It's a huge red herring.

3. Google is lamely tying Android O to the solar eclipse just because it's a trending topic, without even considering the Oreo connection.

So, Android Oreo. Yes?

(Before you say there's no way Google could get Oreo to sign on, consider these: Android KitKat was totally a thing, and so was Oreo's own Oreo Eclipse marketing effort in 2015.)