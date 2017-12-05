Android Go will make the most basic phones run smoothly

Google

Entry-level phones may cost less than big hitters, but they come at the cost of space, speed and efficiency. Google's looking to change that with Android Go.

Android Oreo (Go Edition) will launch tomorrow as part of the Android Oreo 8.1 rollout and all Android Oreo devices with 512MB to 1GB of memory will be optimised for Android Go. Google says this will allow them to function properly as smartphones while doubling their available storage space. The experience includes:

An improved operating system with better performance, storage and security features

A new set of lighter Google apps, suitable for first-time web users

A Google Play store that highlights apps designed to work best on entry-level devices



Android Go was introduced at Google I/O earlier this year, and we immediately saw possibilities opening up for Android users in emerging markets, kids trying out their first phones or anyone who needs a low-cost backup phone. In a Google blog post, Android director of product management Sagar Kamdar notes that of the 2 billion Android users around the world, more are in India than the US.

"To make sure billions more people can get access to computing, it's important that entry-level devices are fully functioning smartphones that can browse the web and use apps," Kamdar writes.