Andreessen buys 1 million Loudcloud shares

Loudcloud announced Wednesday that its chairman, Marc Andreessen, purchased 1 million shares in the company on the open market during the month of June.
Shares in Loudcloud, which manages Internet infrastructures for online-intensive businesses, have been suffering since it debuted at $6 a share in an ill-timed IPO this past March. The stock was boosted 50 cents, or 25 percent, to $2.52 on news of Andreessen's purchase.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.