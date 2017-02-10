Analyst claims all upcoming iPhones will feature wireless charging

5:17 Close Drag

We've only got about seven or eight months to go before Apple introduces its next iPhones and there's been some chatter about Apple putting out three new iPhones instead of the usual two, with one being a super high-end model with prices for it approaching $1,000 in the U.S.

Now the site MacRumors is reporting that an analyst from KGI Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo, is claiming that all three new models will not only feature all-glass casings but wireless charging and OLED displays.

In a research note obtained by MacRumors, Kuo says that wireless charging increases the internal temperature of smartphones and Apple will be equipping the new iPhones with a new 3D Touch module with "additional graphite sheet lamination" to prevent the phones from overheating and wigging out.

We take all these analyst claims with a grain of salt, but the wireless charging rumors have been fairly persistent and it does seem like a logical feature that Apple might add to the next iPhones, whatever they're called. All that said, Apple could simply come out with "S" versions of its current iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

As you might expect, Apple didn't have anything to say about Kuo's research note. It does not comment on rumor or speculation.