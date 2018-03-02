Enlarge Image Instant Pot

Instant Pot has issued a recall of its Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker because of a defect that causes parts of the countertop appliance to overheat, the company announced Thursday. As a result, the plastic underside of the appliance could melt.

Only certain factory runs of the Gem 65 are part of this voluntary recall, Instant Pot said. These are batch codes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 and 1746. If your appliance belongs to one of these groups, you should stop using it immediately, the company said. There has been no report of fire caused by the problem. Understandably, though, it is a risk.

The affected models aren't one of Instant Pot's outrageously popular electric pressure cookers.

This isn't the first time Instant Pot products ran into manufacturing trouble. In 2015, the Instant Pot Smart 60 pressure cooker was recalled because of "electrical leakage" that exposed appliance owners to the risk of electric shock.

Instant Pot declined to comment further beyond its official recall statement.

