Toys and Tabletop Games

An Amazon holiday toy catalog? Oh, why the heck not

There is hope yet for kids mourning Toys R Us.

Perhaps kids can do more this holiday season that create Amazon wish lists online.

With Toys R Us freshly buried, Amazon may be sensing a hole to fill in the hearts of children.

The online retailer is planning to send out millions of holiday toy catalogs, sources tell Bloomberg. Toys R Us, which officially closed its doors last week, was treasured for its endless aisles and for its catalogs, which inspired children clutching pens to circle the toys they dreamed of. For parents, those catalogs were simultaneously a guide, relief, threat and burden.

Amazon will mail catalogs to people's homes and hand them out at Whole Foods stores, according to Bloomberg's report Wednesday. Amazon bought Whole Foods last year, in a nod to the staying power of at least some brick-and-mortar stores. Apparently, it didn't see the same potential in a toy store.

Amazon didn't immediately return a request for comment.

