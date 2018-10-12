Amy Winehouse returns to the stage as a hologram next year

Chris Christoforou/Getty

Amy Winehouse will stage a comeback tour in hologram form in late 2019.

The digital recreation of the singer, who died in 2011, will perform hits like "Rehab," "Back to Black" and "Valerie."

Money from the tour will go to the Amy Winehouse Foundation, which helps young people struggling with alcohol and drug use, as reported by Engadget. We don't know when tickets for the concerts are going on sale yet.

"Featuring digitally remastered arrangements of her classics, the hologram will be backed by a live band, singers and theatrical stagecraft," Base Hologram, which partnered with the foundation, said in its announcement.

"We experienced first-hand how these hologram shows celebrate great artists. This is a wonderful way to bring focus back to her musical legacy, as well as raising funds for the Amy Winehouse Foundation," Mitch Winehouse, Amy's father, said in a statement. "It's time to remind everyone that Amy was one of the great musicians and performers."

Our family is delighted to be teaming up with @BASEhologram to continue celebrating the life and work of Amy, with all proceeds of the tour, starting in late 2019, going to Amy’s Foundation to help even more young people in her name. https://t.co/F9M5V9Z8Qn — mitch winehouse (@mitchwinehouse) October 11, 2018

The 27-year-old Winehouse -- who struggled with addiction -- was found dead in her home in London on July 23, 2011, just over a month after her last performance in Belgrade, Serbia. She died of alcohol poisoning.

The Winehouse hologram concert will join Base Hologram's current shows: "In Dreams: Roy Orbison -- The Hologram Concert," which is touring the US, and "Callas in Concert," which can be seen in the US and Europe. Orbison, a rock musician, died in 1988. Maria Callas, an opera singer, died in 1977.

Brian Becker, Base Hologram's founder and CEO, called Winehouse a "powerhouse in every sense of the word."

