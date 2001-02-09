America's new weapon: The BlackBerry

America's latest defense weapon is apparently a handheld computer from Canada. Research in Motion said this week that its BlackBerry wireless e-mail pager will be made compatible with the U.S. government's Defense Message System.
RIM is working with security company Kasten Chase to make sure that the BlackBerry meets government standards for access to the Defense Department's e-mail system. The defense-ready units should be available later this year.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.