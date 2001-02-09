CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

America's new weapon: The BlackBerry

America's latest defense weapon is apparently a handheld computer from Canada. Research in Motion said this week that its BlackBerry wireless e-mail pager will be made compatible with the U.S. government's Defense Message System. RIM is working with security company Kasten Chase to make sure that the BlackBerry meets government standards for access to the Defense Department's e-mail system. The defense-ready units should be available later this year.

    America's latest defense weapon is apparently a handheld computer from Canada. Research in Motion said this week that its BlackBerry wireless e-mail pager will be made compatible with the U.S. government's Defense Message System.

    RIM is working with security company Kasten Chase to make sure that the BlackBerry meets government standards for access to the Defense Department's e-mail system. The defense-ready units should be available later this year.

    Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real