Good news, you already booked your flight for the holidays. But it's bad news if you booked it with American Airlines.

A computer glitch at the company, one of the largest airlines in the world, apparently allowed all its pilots to take vacation during the busy holiday travel time.

The system is supposed to let pilots bid for vacation time based on seniority, according to a report from CBS in Dallas. But that's not how it worked out.

"As a result, thousands of flights currently do not have pilots assigned to fly them during the upcoming critical holiday period," the pilot's union, called the Allied Pilot's Association, said in a statement.

The APA also said in its statement that it hasn't been asked to help American find solutions to the problem. Bloomberg News so far has reported that American is offering pilots 150 percent of their hourly wage to work over the holidays.

"This is certainly not routine," Dennis Tajer, a spokesman for the union, told the publication. "This is a crisis right now, and in that crisis, they've gone solo."

So on top of making sure your kid isn't stuck home alone or that the Grinch hasn't stolen Christmas, you'll have to worry about whether your airplane will take off. Considering that 30 million people are expected to take to the skies for the holidays this year, that's a lot of potentially ruined holidays.

The airline itself didn't respond to a request for comment, but it did send out a tweet saying it's "working diligently to address the issue" and expects to avoid scotched flights.

We're working diligently to address the issue and expect to avoid cancellations this holiday season, Adrienne. — American Airlines (@AmericanAir) November 29, 2017

