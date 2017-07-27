AMD Ryzen 3 paves the way for cheap PCs this holiday season

Ryzen 3, AMD's Jan Brady of processor lines, formally debuts today after a few weeks of everything-but-the-price reveals. It's part of the processor segment served by the Intel Core i3 -- a step up from cheap -- but without an integrated graphics processor (IGP). AMD's A series incorporates the company's Polaris-generation of integrated graphics.

Comparative specs

AMD Ryzen 3 1300X AMD Ryzen 3 1200 AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Intel Core i3-7300 Intel Core i3-7100 Number of cores 4 4 4 2 2 Number of threads 4 4 8 4 4 Clock speed (base/boost) 3.5/3.7 GHz 3.1/3.4GHz 3.2/3.4GHz 4.0 GHz/none 4.0 GHz/none Cache 2MB L2/8MB L3 2MB L2/8MB L3 2MB L2/8MB L3 4MB SmartCache 3MB SmartCache TDP (power draw) 65 watts 65 watts 65 watts 51 watts 51 watts Memory supported 2 channels, up to 2,667MHz DDR4 2 channels, up to 2,667MHz DDR4 2 channels, up to 2,667MHz DDR4 2 channels, up to 64GB DDR4-2133/2400, DDR3L-1333/1600 2 channels, DDR4-2133/2400, DDR3L-1333/1600 Cooler Wraith Stealth Wraith Stealth Wraith Stealth n/a n/a Price $129 $109 starts at $157 starts at $155 starts at $120

The bottom line is that AMD brings quad-core processors to the budget party. AMD (of course) claims they deliver better performance than their Intel counterparts -- for instance, up to about 30 percent faster on various games and benchmarks -- at a slightly cheaper price. Like the current-generation i3, you can overlock the Ryzen 3 and AMD provides the software to do it. But also states that doing so voids the warranty.