AMD Ryzen 3 paves the way for cheap PCs this holiday season

Ryzen 3, AMD's Jan Brady of processor lines, formally debuts today after a few weeks of everything-but-the-price reveals. It's part of the processor segment served by the Intel Core i3 -- a step up from cheap -- but without an integrated graphics processor (IGP). AMD's A series incorporates the company's Polaris-generation of integrated graphics.
Comparative specs
|
|AMD Ryzen 3 1300X
|AMD Ryzen 3 1200
|AMD Ryzen 5 1400
|Intel Core i3-7300
|Intel Core i3-7100
|Number of cores
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Number of threads
|4
|4
|8
|4
|4
|Clock speed (base/boost)
|3.5/3.7 GHz
|3.1/3.4GHz
|3.2/3.4GHz
|4.0 GHz/none
|4.0 GHz/none
|Cache
|2MB L2/8MB L3
|2MB L2/8MB L3
|2MB L2/8MB L3
|4MB SmartCache
|3MB SmartCache
|TDP (power draw)
|65 watts
|65 watts
|65 watts
|51 watts
|51 watts
|Memory supported
|2 channels, up to 2,667MHz DDR4
|2 channels, up to 2,667MHz DDR4
|2 channels, up to 2,667MHz DDR4
|2 channels, up to 64GB DDR4-2133/2400, DDR3L-1333/1600
|2 channels, DDR4-2133/2400, DDR3L-1333/1600
|Cooler
|Wraith Stealth
|Wraith Stealth
|Wraith Stealth
|n/a
|n/a
|Price
|$129
|$109
|starts at $157
|starts at $155
|starts at $120
The bottom line is that AMD brings quad-core processors to the budget party. AMD (of course) claims they deliver better performance than their Intel counterparts -- for instance, up to about 30 percent faster on various games and benchmarks -- at a slightly cheaper price. Like the current-generation i3, you can overlock the Ryzen 3 and AMD provides the software to do it. But also states that doing so voids the warranty.
