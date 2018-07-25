Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

AMC Networks has reinstated Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick following an investigation of sexual abuse claims, the company said Wednesday.

"Following a comprehensive assessment by AMC, working with Ivy Kagan Bierman of the firm Loeb & Loeb, who has considerable experience in this area, Chris Hardwick will return to AMC as the host of Talking Dead and Talking with Chris Hardwick," AMC said in a statement. "We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step."

AMC said last month that it wouldn't air the second season of Talking with Chris Hardwick following allegations of emotional and sexual abuse from former girlfriend Chloe Dykstra. It also pulled Talking Dead, the aftershow for The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, from its schedule.

Hardwick will continue his work on Talking Dead starting with the August 12 episode, according to Comic Book. AMC's Talking with Chris Hardwick will also reportedly air again.

Last week, Disney fired Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn for a series of old tweets making light of pedophilia and child rape. On Monday, Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon deleted his Twitter account after a controversial 2009 sketch video depicting him molesting a baby doll reemerged. Cartoon Network's Adult Swim forgave him.