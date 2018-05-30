Ambien maker tells Roseanne: 'Racism is not a known side effect'

Sitcom star Roseanne Barr is blaming her sleep medication Ambien for her racist Twitter joke -- the same joke that got her show canceled and reruns pulled. But the makers of Ambien aren't buying the excuse.
Sanofi, the pharmaceutical company that makes Ambien, tweeted this in return:
The tweet says "racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication."
(Let's hope Sanofi makes enough pain medication for that sick burn.)
Roseanne Barr previously apologized for her racist joke and tried to explain what led her to Ambien-tweeting at 2 a.m.
