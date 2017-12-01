Amazon

Amazon's Treasure Truck will be coming to the UK "soon".

The Treasure Truck is essentially a lorry filled with stuff you can buy from Amazon. This may include food, trending tech or seasonal must-haves. Only one item is on offer at a time.

"We all remember the sense of excitement we felt as children when we heard the jingle of the ice-cream van, and we hope to bring that same feeling with Treasure Truck," said James Quick, head of Treasure Truck.

Now Playing: Watch this: Shop for gifts on Amazon without giving away surprises

The Treasure Truck will initially appear in Manchester and London, with more cities to be announced at a later date.

Customers can sign up for Treasure Truck by texting 'truck' to 87377. You'll be notified by text when the Treasure Truck is in your area.

