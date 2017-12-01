Amazon's Treasure Truck will be coming to the UK "soon".
The Treasure Truck is essentially a lorry filled with stuff you can buy from Amazon. This may include food, trending tech or seasonal must-haves. Only one item is on offer at a time.
"We all remember the sense of excitement we felt as children when we heard the jingle of the ice-cream van, and we hope to bring that same feeling with Treasure Truck," said James Quick, head of Treasure Truck.
The Treasure Truck will initially appear in Manchester and London, with more cities to be announced at a later date.
Customers can sign up for Treasure Truck by texting 'truck' to 87377. You'll be notified by text when the Treasure Truck is in your area.
