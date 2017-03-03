Amazon's next shipping destination might be the moon

Bloomberg via Getty Images

In a "proprietary and confidential" white paper sent to NASA and the Trump administration, Jeff Bezos' rocket company, Blue Origin, is proposing plans for establishing a colony on the moon.

As reported by The Washington Post, the seven-page document emphasizes cargo missions over human transport. Of course, what lunar civilization would be complete without Amazon-style shipments of gear and food? We already know Bezos can't do without bacon.

Blue Origin isn't the only private company designing rockets and conducting test flights for newfangled commercial operations in space. Boeing recently announced plans to use more than 600 3D-printed parts on its Starliner space taxis. Elon Musk's SpaceX and Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic are also working on their own visions for the future of space travel.

Musk earlier this week revealed plans to send a pair of tourists on a trip around the moon, perhaps as soon as late 2018, a more modest goal than the vision he described last September of building a city on Mars a few decades down the road. SpaceX is already in the business of sending supplies to the International Space Station.

Neither NASA nor Amazon immediately responded to our request for comment.