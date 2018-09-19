Amazon's new shopping experiment is Scout, and you can try it now

Screenshot by Abrar Al-Heeti/CNET

Amazon's is testing a new tool called Scout that recommends products based on your likes and dislikes. The tool is available now, though it's not clear when it launched. CNBC reported on it earlier Wednesday.

Shoppers can scroll through images of furniture; kitchen and dining items; home decor; indoor and outdoor furniture; bedding; lighting and women's shoes. After they hit the thumbs-up or thumbs-down button below an image, they'll get real-time recommendations on products. Amazon's site says more categories of items will be added in the future.

"This is a new way to shop, allowing customers to browse millions of items and quickly refine the selection based solely on visual attributes," an Amazon representative said. "It is perfect for shoppers who face two common dilemmas: 'I don't know what I want, but I'll know it when I see it' and 'I know what I want, but I don't know what it's called.'"

The tool is powered by machine learning and pulls images from Amazon's expansive selection of products to show customers a variety of items, the representative said.

The feature is currently being tested on Amazon's site and app.