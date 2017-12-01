Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

When you're the CEO of one of the world's most famous companies, you should celebrate your achievements.

You'd think that, for Amazon's Jeff Bezos, this might include buying Whole Foods, outwitting Apple and Google in smart speakers and generally creating conniptions in the whole retail industry.

On Thursday, however, Bezos spread his feathers and clucked with pride at something far more unexpected.

He took to Twitter to crow about a huge success at the Amazon Web Services re:Invent conference, which took place this week.

Of all the news coming out of AWS #reInvent this week, I hope you didn’t miss this one. Set a Guinness World Record for largest chicken wing eating competition! Nice! pic.twitter.com/uSfmLOKTU0 — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 30, 2017

They'll be calling Bezos "The Colonel" now.

I contacted Amazon to ask how many competed, who won, how many wings they ate and whether they suffered any after-effects. I will update, should I receive a reply.

Judging from the picture posted by Bezos, the competitors enjoyed extremely self-satisfied expressions. Save for one man, second from the right at the back, who looked as if there was still a lone wing fluttering in his epiglottis.

It's worth now speculating whether Bezos will enter the chicken wing business.

After all, this week Buffalo Wild Wings -- which had endured some troubles recently -- was bought by Arby's.

Surely there might now be a market gap for Bezos's Blue Origin Spicy Rocket Wings.

Subhead: Eat 10 and you'll be half way to the moon!

Tagline: Have You Turned Blue Yet?

