Amazon's Dash service expands with more options to reorder automatically

Amazon on Wednesday announced that its UK Dash Replenishment Service now works with select dishwashers from Bosch and Siemens -- and select Kyocera printers. Haier, Hoover , Sharp, Toshiba , Illy and a few other companies will soon introduce products that work with Dash Replenishment as well.

The Amazon Dash Replenishment Service works with any Dash-enabled device to automatically order refills of washing powder, AA batteries and more from Amazon.

Bosch's Series 6 and Series 8 dishwashers and Siemens' iQ500 and iQ700 dishwashers should now be able to reorder dishwasher tabs via sensors that can determine when you're running low.

A number of Kyocera printers will be able to order printer ink and toner via Dash Replenishment, too.

Haier, Hoover and Sharp are developing Dash-enabled washing machines. Toshiba will have Dash-enabled TV remotes and Illy is working on Dash-enabled capsule espresso and coffeemakers.

Amazon introduced its Dash Replenishment Service in the UK in 2016.

