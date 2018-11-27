Amazon's Cyber Monday 2018 was its biggest shopping day ever

/ Getty Images

Amazon's holiday shopping weekend broke records, and this year's Cyber Monday now stands as the company's single biggest shopping day ever.

The e-commerce behemoth didn't provide exact sales numbers for the day, but revealed that customers on its US site ordered more than 180 million items during the five-day period from Thanksgiving Thursday through Cyber Monday (known as the Turkey 5).

By contrast, on Prime Day 2018 back in July Prime members worldwide ordered more than 100 million products over the course of 36 hours.

While Amazon was racking up sales, so were retailers in general -- Cyber Monday was shaping up to be the largest online shopping day in US history. By midmorning Monday, online shoppers had spent $531 million, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks e-commerce transactions across 80 of the top 100 US retailers. Adobe said it expects Cyber Monday sales to grow 17.6 percent year over year to $7.8 billion.

Online spending in the US also hit new highs on Black Friday and Thanksgiving Day. Online sales for Black Friday reached $6.22 billion in the US, up 23.6 percent from a year ago, Adobe Analytics reported.

At Amazon, the best-selling products for Cyber Monday included the third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, the AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity kit, the Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for Apple devices, Michelle Obama's Becoming, Jenga and Instant Pot DUO60 -- 6 Quart.

The Echo Dot was the top-selling product globally, with Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire 7 tablet proving popular as well.

People embraced smart home devices, with the Ring Video Doorbell 2, iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum, TP-Link Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug and Amazon Smart Plug among the bestselling products.

Whole Foods Market, which Amazon bought for $13.7 billion in 2017, broke its all-time record of turkeys sold during the Thanksgiving season for the second year in a row. The company's delivery services proved popular as well, with more customers than ever opting to have their turkeys arrive via AmazonFresh and Prime Now.

Lemons, celery and onions were the bestselling items the day before Thanksgiving.

"Black Friday and Cyber Monday continue to break records on Amazon year over year, which tells us that customers love shopping for deals to kick off the holiday shopping season," said. Jeff Wilke, the company's worldwide consumer CEO, in a release.

