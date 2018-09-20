Amazon unveiled a new service Thursday that puts your devices on the lookout.
Alexa Guard will set your Echo device to listen for the sound of breaking glass or an alarm going off and send you a notification if it hears something. Users can set guard mode by saying phrases like, "Alexa, I'm leaving."
The service can also integrate with a Ring, the Amazon smart doorbell, as well as an ADT security system, which can send those alerts about alarms or breaking glass directly to dispatch centers.
If you have smart lights hooked up to your system, guard mode can turn them off and on randomly when you're away to make it look like you're home.
Amazon Echo event live blog: Catch all the latest news, pictures and updates from CNET.
Amazon's new device lineup: Here's everything we expect to see unveiled today.
Discuss: Amazon's Alexa Guard aims to put your smart home on alert
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.