Amazon may be opening its second Amazon Go store in Seattle

Shara Tibken/CNET

Seattle residents will soon be able to shop at two Amazon Go stores.

The company will open its second cashier-free Amazon Go store in Seattle this fall, GeekWire reported Tuesday. The new store will be located at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Marion Street and will be bigger than the original location, according to the news site.

The tech giant's expansion of its Amazon Go program isn't focused just on its hometown. The company has reportedly looked to open stores in San Francisco and Chicago, including hiring Amazon Go store managers. It isn't clear when the stores would open.

Amazon Go's first store in Seattle launched earlier in January. The 1,800-square-foot convenience store, built at the street-level entrance of its Day 1 high-rise, uses deep-learning algorithms and computer-vision-enabled cameras to let people grab what they want and walk out by scanning a QR code on the Amazon Go app.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

