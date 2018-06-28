Amazon will help entrepreneurs form companies to deliver its packages

Amazon

Amazon said Thursday that it's going to support entrepreneurs who want to form companies to deliver its packages with its Delivery Service Partners program.

The e-commerce giant will offer discounted vehicle leases and insurance, training and access to logistics tech, saying that its partners can earn profits up to $300,000 annually by operating a fleet of 40 delivery vehicles.

Delivery Service Partners can start their own business with investments from $10,000, it said.

"Customer demand is higher than ever and we have a need to build more capacity," Dave Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of worldwide operations, said in a release.

"We evaluated how to support our growth, we went back to our roots to share the opportunity with small-and-medium-sized businesses. We are going to empower new, small businesses to form in order to take advantage of the growing opportunity in e-commerce package delivery."

Olaoluwa Abimbola, one of the service's beta participants, said he used Amazon's resources to form his own company and has hired 40 employees in five months.

Amazon is also setting aside $1 million to offer funding startup costs to military veterans, with $10,000 reimbursements for qualified candidates to build their businesses.

The move builds Amazon's delivery efforts, such as its Shipping with Amazon program, which launched in Los Angeles in February.

