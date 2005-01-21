Amazon Web services fan out

The move means that developers can now design applications for all six Amazon-branded sites worldwide, including Amazon.ca and Amazon.fr. The documentation, code samples and sample applications for the e-commerce service will be free to developers. Developers will be able to earn a referral fee whenever users of their applications make purchases on any Amazon site, the company said.

In October, Amazon released tools to developers for its Web sites in the United States, United Kingdom, Japan and Germany.

Web services let companies develop direct links to applications online, which can drive additional traffic. Internet companies like Google have offered Web services tools to other companies willing to develop direct links to its online properties.

Amazon said developers will now be able to access details from all six countries including product pricing, pictures from its image library, customer reviews, advanced search functionality and shopping cart information.

"This release is a direct response to feedback from our growing developer community," Andy Jassy, vice president of Web services at Amazon, said in a statement. "Some developers already have applications that they want to extend to include Canada and France, while others have creative ideas that target customers from those countries."