Amazon may be gunning to take on Google Translate

Getty Images

Amazon Web Services, the e-commerce giant's other mega business that powers websites for companies like Netflix and Comcast, has been working on a translation service that clients could use to make sites and apps available in multiple languages, CNBC reported Monday.

Amazon is already using a technology internally to translate items like product information, but the company is now preparing to make it available through AWS, according to CNBC's report.

Although you may not know AWS by name, Amazon's service is a giant that works behind the scenes to keep large segments of the Web up and running. When one of AWS' popular storage systems was on the fritz in February, it seemingly broke big parts of the Internet.

Google first released a language translation service for developers in 2008.

Neither Amazon nor Google immediately responded to requests for comment.