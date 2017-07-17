Josh Miller/CNET

Amazon doesn't just want to be your grocery store. It also wants to help you make your food at home.

The online retail giant has registered for a trademark for a new meal kit delivery service similar to Blue Apron, HelloFresh and Plated. Amazon's trademark touts, "We do the prep. You be the chef."

The filing said it will deliver "prepared food kits composed of meat, poultry, fish, seafood, fruit and/or ... vegetables and also including sauces or seasonings, ready for cooking and assembly as a meal; Frozen, prepared, and packaged meals consisting of meat, poultry, fish, seafood, fruit and/or vegetables; fruit salads and vegetable salads; soups and preparations for making soups." The frozen, prepared and packaged meals/food kits will consist "primarily of grains, rice, noodles, pasta or bakery products."

The trademark filing also mentioned a customer loyalty reward program.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amazon, which has ventured beyond its original specialization in book to broader retail, has recently turned its attention to groceries and food. It has worked for over a decade on its Amazon Fresh online grocery delivery service, and last month, agreed to acquire upscale grocery chain Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion in cash. Over the past year, Amazon also has announced two experimental store concepts in Seattle: Amazon Go, a cashier-less convenience store still in development, and AmazonFresh Pickup, grocery pickup locations. And it delivers some perishable and frozen foods through its rapid-delivery service Prime Now.

The retail behemoth isn't the first company to venture into cook-at-home meals. Blue Apron and Gobble already offer similar services.

The Times of London earlier spotted Amazon's trademark filing.