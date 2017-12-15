CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon to pay 100M euros to settle Italian tax dispute

The world's largest retailer is on the hook for the equivalent of $118 million in outstanding taxes from 2011 to 2015, according to reports.

amazon-logo-seattle

Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, has reached an agreement with Italy's tax service for outstanding tax claims. 

 Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Italy's inland revenue service announced on Friday it has reached an agreement with Amazon to settle outstanding tax claims spanning 2011 to 2015, Reuters reports

Amazon, the world's largest retailer, will pay a total of 100 million euros ($118 million) to resolve the dispute. In April, the Milan tax police stated it believed Amazon had evaded up to 130 million euros in Italian taxes.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

