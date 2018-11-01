Sarah Tew/CNET

Colorado is getting its own Amazon 4-star store.

Amazon said it'll open its second 4-star location on Thursday, placing it in the Park Meadows mall in Lone Tree, Colorado, just south of Denver.

Amazon 4-star stores only include products that are rated 4 stars and above, are top sellers, or are new and trending on Amazon's website. The online retailer in September opened its first 4-star in Manhattan and has already announced plans for a location in Berkeley, California.

Amazon has been developing a number of new store ideas, but so far hasn't built out a large set of any of them. But, there are high expectations that once Amazon uncovers a physical retail concept that works, it'll rapidly expand to more places so it can attract more customers and keep growing its revenue.

For now, there are about 20 Amazon Books bookstores, six Amazon Go convenience stores, several dozen Amazon Pop-Up mall kiosks and two AmazonFresh Pickup locations. Whole Foods, which Amazon purchased last year, has 460 grocery stores.

Amazon 4-star locations include devices, consumer electronics, kitchen wares, home products, toys, books and games. Digital price tags at the store show both list prices and reduced prices for Prime members.