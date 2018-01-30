Enlarge Image Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Amazon is getting into health care. The internet retailer has announced plans to form a company that will use technology to reduce medical costs and simplify a complex system.

It won't be going that route alone. For the initiative, Amazon is teaming up with two heavyweights of the investing world, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase. The yet-to-be-named new outfit initially will focus on employees at the three partner companies.

There's a lot to be sorted out still beyond the broad goals.

"The ballooning costs of health care act as a hungry tapeworm on the American economy," said Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, in a statement. "Our group does not come to this problem with answers. But we also do not accept it as inevitable."

Amazon has a history of shaking up established fields, starting with its original mission of selling books online. It has since become the dominant company in e-commerce, while also becoming a force in areas ranging from groceries to smart speakers movies and TV shows. Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, meanwhile, is shooting for the heavens with his rocket startup, Blue Origin.

More details of the new health care company will be disclosed at a later date. Right now, it's all about setting direction and grabbing attention.

"The health care system is complex, and we enter into this challenge open-eyed about the degree of difficulty," Bezos said in a statement. "Success is going to require talented experts, a beginner's mind, and a long-term orientation."

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.



Logging Out: Welcome to the crossroads of online life and the afterlife.