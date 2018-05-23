Amazon's Map Tracking package locator now offered to all US shoppers

Getty Images

Pinning down the location of your Amazon package should become a whole lot easier with the US rollout of Amazon Map Tracking.

The feature, which launched late last year to some, is now available for all packages delivered by Amazon in the US, the company confirmed Wednesday after Android Police wrote about it. Map Tracking provides an estimate on when the package will arrive, how many stops away the driver is and a map showing the delivery truck's proximity to your home.

"The Amazon Map Tracking feature is another delivery innovation we are working on to improve convenience for our customers and provide them greater visibility into their deliveries," said Amazon spokeswoman Alana Broadbent.

Well played, @amazon Putting a live update of where my packages are so that I can obsessively check my deliveries and open your app more. Smart. #hotpeppers #VitaminD pic.twitter.com/yiQWvfNiuF — Brandon | This Is Tech Today - YouTube (@thisistechtoday) May 23, 2018

Many people on social media are praising the convenience of the feature, while some are also a little freaked out by it.

I can watch my amazon delivery guy slowly reach my house via a live map. Creepy, yet convenient — jims. (@rossiuapologist) February 15, 2018

The e-commerce giant has introduced tools in the past that are designed to improve the delivery process, including the ability to unlock and deliver packages to people's cars and homes. It has also been expanding a program asking carriers to take pictures of packages after delivering them to help customers pin down where and when packages are dropped off.

First published May 23 at 3:43 p.m. PT.

Update at 4:11 p.m. PT: Adds confirmation from Amazon.