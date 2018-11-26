Amazon reportedly pulling the plug on its UK takeout delivery service

Amazon is reportedly closing its restaurant delivery service in London next month after two years of operation.
Customers who use Amazon Restaurants, the e-commerce giant's takeout delivery service, got an email telling them they'll "no longer be able to order from Amazon Restaurants UK" after Dec. 3, The Evening Standard reported on Monday.
Amazon launched its one-hour restaurant delivery service, available to Prime customers, in Seattle in 2015. It later expanded to other US cities and rolled out in London two years ago.
The online retailer faces competition from companies, such as Deliveroo and Uber Eats.
Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
