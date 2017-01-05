Amazon plans first bookstore in New York City

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

Photo by Amazon

Amazon is opening its first New York City bookstore this year at an upscale mall near Central Park.

The company has long been the subject of lot of chatter about its ambitions to move Amazon's massive online commerce business into brick-and-mortar stores -- some of it legit and plenty of it debunked. Its bookstores tend to stock a selection of best sellers and books with high customer ratings on its e-commerce site, but -- perhaps more importantly -- they also serve as showrooms the company's devices, like its Kindle e-readers and its Echo voice-activated speakers.

NYC's 4,000-square-foot store is expected to open in the spring at Shops at Columbus Circle, a midtown shopping center with high-end retailers like Coach and Cole Haan and fancy restaurants like Per Se, according to a report Wednesday in the Wall Street Journal.

It opened its first bookstore in Seattle in 2015 and now has two other on the US West Coast, as well as plans for others in Chicago and Massachusetts.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to messages seeking confirmation.