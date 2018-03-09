Amazon fires delivery man for allegedly dropping box on puppy

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Roly Andrade/Facebook screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

As Amazon begins to even step inside people's homes to make deliveries, the behavior of its delivery drivers is paramount.

Which is why a disturbing surveillance video from Homestead, Florida, makes Amazon's response so important.

Roly Andrade posted the video to his Facebook page.

It appears to show a delivery driver walk up to a fence, behind which are two dogs. He reaches over the fence and drops a large Amazon box toward one of the dogs. Then he walks away, as if this is a normal day.

Andrade commented on his video: "This guy from Amazon threw a package right on my puppy and you can tell it was on purpose, he didn't even care."

This guy from amazon threw a package right on my puppy and you can tell it was on purpose, he didn't even care. Please share the hell out of this. Posted by Roly Andrade on Thursday, March 8, 2018

Andrade didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Amazon, however, told me that it took swift action after being contacted by Andrade and his partner Brittany Aaron.

"This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery partners, and this individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages. We have reached out to the customer with our sincerest apologies and to offer our support," a company spokesman told me.

For her part, Aaron had this comment about the driver on Andrade's Facebook page: "I told them [Amazon'] they are lucky no one was home to see that or he would be sorry."

She also told the Herald that, in her view, the driver had no need to approach the fence at all to drop the 7-pound package containing swimming equipment for children.

"I have a front door that is accessible," she said. "I have never seen a delivery driver put a package over the fence. Unfortunately, Amazon hires all these random drivers."

All delivery companies have the occasional problem with drivers. Some drivers decide to pretend a hard drive is a bowling ball. Others think it's OK to throw a Samsung monitor over a fence.

You, though, will be wondering what happened to Andrade and Aaron's puppy.Fir

"His eye is a little squinty. I think the corner of the box got him. I don't see any cuts but I don't know if anything is wrong internally," she told the Herald.

First published March 8 at 8:31 p.m. PT.

Update 2:19 p.m: Adds confirmation of the firing from Amazon.