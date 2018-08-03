Amazon removed neo-Nazi and white nationalist products after Congressman's letter

James Martin/CNET

Amazon has removed a number of books espousing neo-Nazi and white supremacist ideology after a US politician complained about them last month.

Earlier this week, Amazon responded to a July letter from US Representative Keith Ellison, according to BuzzFeed. Ellison had previously asked CEO Jeff Bezos to remove neo-Nazi and white nationalist books and e-books from its platform.

Ellison's letter referenced listings of "baby onesies, toys, children's Halloween costumes, flags, clothing, and jewelry emblazoned with nazi, neo-nazi, white nationalist, anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, and violent, racist imagery." He cited a study by the Partnership for Working Families and the Action Center on Race and the Economy in his letter.

"Amazon has reviewed the products and content referenced in your letter, and we have removed those listings, and permanently blocked the seller accounts found to be in violation of our policies," Brian Huseman, Amazon's vice president of public policy, wrote in a letter to Ellison that BuzzFeed obtained. "We have restricted the inventory to prevent it from being sold and are in the process of removing it from our fulfillment centers."

Ellison's request wasn't the first time Amazon has dealt with a complaint to about controversial merchandise from its site. Amazon and eBay banned sales of the Confederate flag and related products in 2015 due to complaints from the public.

Amazon and Ellison's office didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.