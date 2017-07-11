Amazon

The Amazon empire continues to expand.

On the heels of Prime Day, the retail giant said it has won approval in India to stock and deliver groceries. The company currently offers food in the fast-growing country via partners.

The move could help Amazon compete with homegrown rival Flipkart. It also marks a further expansion of its ambitions to deliver groceries to you -- no matter where you are. The company has bet $13.7 billion on the acquisition of grocery store chain Whole Foods Market to amp up its ability to delivery food.