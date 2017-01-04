Amazon readies its own workout clothing line

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

Amazon may be preparing to sell its own line of workout clothes.

The Seattle-based retailer has quietly launched a series of private-label clothing lines over the past year, and now it looks to be adding athletic wear to the list, according to Recode.

The tech website reported Wednesday that Amazon has posted advertisements on job boards looking for brand managers with a "passion for sport, athletes" who can help it "build authentic activewear private label brands that have compelling and unique DNA and deliver amazing consumer-valued innovation."

The new athletic line would be Amazon's ninth private clothing brand. The most recent, Buttoned Down, sells men's dress shirts starting at $39. It's available only to Amazon Prime members. Other brands include low-cost clothing for women and kids.

Private-label brands let companies like Amazon undercut retail competitors, because they can sell similar quality apparel without spending money on marketing the way traditional retailers must do. For this reason, they're often seen as high-margin businesses.

The new athletic line could allow Amazon to tap into the lucrative active wear market in which others like Lululemon have seen success. But as Recode notes, the market may be getting saturated; data suggests prices are dropping.

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment.

